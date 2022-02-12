Advertisement

Live look at I-25: City of Colorado Springs on ‘Accident Alert’ status with snow falling Friday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs roads were a bit slick Friday night because of snow.

Friday evening, the city was placed under “Accident Alert” status by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

While on accident alert, or cold reporting, if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the drivers involved are asked to exchange information instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol.

Click here for more information on reporting a crash.

