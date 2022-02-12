Advertisement

Head-on crash on Highway 115 injures 3, temporarily closes roadway

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Feb. 12, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were airlifted to the hospital following a head-on collision near the El Paso/Fremont county line.

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News the driver who caused the crash be charged with careless driving causing injury.

The wreck was reported on Highway 115 at Sandy Creek Height Road just before 11:30 Saturday morning and shut down both sides of the roadway for more than a hour while first responders and Flight for Life responded. Along with the two people flown to Memorial Central in Colorado Springs, one person was transported via ambulance, State Patrol said.

The conditions of the three injured are unknown.

As of 12:45 p.m., the highway was back open.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, so it’s not clear if drugs or alcohol played any role.

