Principal addresses vandalism at Falcon High School as investigation continues

Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several concerned community members reached out to 11 News on Friday concerning vandalism at a high school in El Paso County.
The vandalism was discovered in a bathroom at Falcon High School and reportedly included a threatening statement that was written. The school security team first learned about the vandalism on Wednesday thanks to a Safe2Tell tip. Safe2Tell is a program in Colorado that allows students to report anonymous tips 24/7 through calling 1-877-542-7233 or online. While details on what exact message or words were written haven’t been shared with the public, school officials say there have found no verified, substantiated threat to the school, teachers, or students.
As of Friday afternoon, the investigation was still underway. School officials believe they have some promising leads on the person or people behind the act.
The following communication was sent out to parents and guardians on Thursday: