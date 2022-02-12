Principal addresses vandalism at Falcon High School as investigation continues

“Dear Falcon High School Families,

FHS administrators have spent the day working closely with our safety and security team and our law enforcement partners at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, and address a threatening statement discovered on the FHS campus.

Wednesday afternoon, our safety and security team learned through a Safe2Tell tip that vandalism in a school bathroom included a written, threatening statement. FHS administrators were immediately notified, as well as the School Resource Officer, who began an investigation into the source of the vandalism. Throughout the day, Thursday, February 10, 2022, FHS administrators and security interviewed and conducted searches of all students who entered and exited the bathroom during the timeframe when the message was left. While there are some promising leads, the individual who committed the act has yet to be identified. The investigation is still in progress, and we have found no verified, substantiated threat to the school, our teacher, or students.

FHS is operating normally as our SRO, safety and security and administrators continue to monitor the situation closely. Additional armed security personnel will be onsite tomorrow throughout the day and building administrators will be visible as well. We take any report of a potential threat very seriously, and we are committed to reaching out to you directly in the event of an actual emergency, or a disruption to our normal operations. Furthermore, we are committed to investigating all reports until we reach appropriate, supported conclusions.

As always, we encourage all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We thank you for your trust, understanding and support in this matter. The safety of students, families and staff on our campuses is non-negotiable. We will remain proactive and partner with local law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment awaits every Falcon High School learner every time they arrive at school.