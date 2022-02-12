American author Thomas Fellows empowers others battling depression in latest book, “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thomas Fellows, an American author whose latest book “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Suffering,” was inspired by his own battle with depression and mental health struggles.

Fellows was supposed to have a book signing in Colorado Springs this month, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

Millions of people struggle with mental health and depression each year. Thomas takes you on an inside look through his book and how people can utilize basic daily principles to help cope with feelings of anxiety and Bipolar disorder.

“Depression is a terrifying experience, knowing that someone is trying to kill you and that somebody is you,” says Fellows. “When you go through so much pain, you can actually feel the pain for yourself and be there for people. Like you said, mental health is such a crisis in this country because you can’t see if someone’s sick.”

Fellows’ inspiration behind the book “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish”, comes from a little known character in one of the all time classic reads, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

In addition to being an author, Thomas works in technology sales and gained the gift of what his mentor, tech guru and CEO Bill McDermott calls “empathy sales.”

“He taught me how to sell with empathy and he taught me to give the relationship to the other person, instead of hiding it yourself,” explains Fellows.

100 percent of the proceeds from this book will be going to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in an effort to assist in suicide prevention. www.thfellows.com

