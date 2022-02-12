Advertisement

81-year-old man from Trinidad missing

David Shier
David Shier(Las Animas County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Las Animas County law enforcement need your help locating a missing elderly man.

David Shier, 81, was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday near the Trinidad Walmart. He suffers from some medical issues, including possible dementia, and loved ones are concerned for his well-being.

Shier is 6 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and boots, and he may have also had on a hat.

Anyone with information on Shier’s whereabouts is asked to call the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office at 719-846-4441.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews and police work at the scene of a serious crash at Highland Ranch and Peterson on...
6 hurt including teens, toddler, following serious crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Shooting investigation 2/10/22.
1 wounded in shooting south of Citadel Mall
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Insanity plea now allowed for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her own stepson Gannon
Police activity along Endeavor Way in Colorado Springs 2/10/22.
Police block road in Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday night, may be connected to an earlier shooting
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Phoenix police chief: 5 officers shot, wounded

Latest News

Recovering the next couple days
Sunshine returns Saturday & Sunday
A police car sits at the scene of a shooting outside the Babilonia in the 2400 block of East...
3 injured in shootings at 2 Colorado Springs clubs early Saturday
Jalen McNeal
School volunteer accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Insanity plea now allowed for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her own stepson Gannon