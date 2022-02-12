81-year-old man from Trinidad missing

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Las Animas County law enforcement need your help locating a missing elderly man.

David Shier, 81, was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday near the Trinidad Walmart. He suffers from some medical issues, including possible dementia, and loved ones are concerned for his well-being.

Shier is 6 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and boots, and he may have also had on a hat.

Anyone with information on Shier’s whereabouts is asked to call the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office at 719-846-4441.

