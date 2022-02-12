Advertisement

3 injured in shootings at 2 Colorado Springs clubs early Saturday

A police car sits at the scene of a shooting outside the Babilonia in the 2400 block of East...
A police car sits at the scene of a shooting outside the Babilonia in the 2400 block of East Platte on Feb. 12, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people including an active-duty soldier were injured in a pair of shootings at nightclubs early Saturday.

The shootings happened at separate clubs and so far appear unconnected.

Officers were first called to the Babilonia off East Platte and Pitkin around 1 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. Officers found clear evidence of a shooting but no victim -- at first. While processing the scene, officers were notified by Memorial Hospital that a shooting victim had walked into their ER.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe a fight started inside the club and spilled out into the parking lot, where the victim was shot. The victim is a Fort Carson soldier and is expected to survive, police said.

An hour and a half later, police were called to a club on Platte near Prairie, just down the road from the first shooting scene.

“When officers arrived, they located blood trails but no shooting victims. Patrons of the club said they did not see a shooting happen,” police said.

Like with the first shooting, officers were notified a short time later that two shooting victims had showed up at the Memorial ER. Both suffered critical injuries but are expected to survive.

Detectives believe the second shooting was a drive-by.

Currently, no arrests have been made in either shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

