Valentines and Super Bowl celebrations ahead: Health officials urge COVID caution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy social weekend is ahead, and health officials are reminding people that pandemic precautions still should be taken.

“We always expect to see a bit of a jump after any kind of holiday because of the social dynamics that go along with them,” said Haley Zachary, the Communicable Disease Program Manager with El Paso County Public Health. She says Valentines Day and Superbowl weekend has the potential to bring a small spike in case numbers afterwords, but she doesn’t expect it will be as severe as previous spikes. “I think because we have had such high numbers the last month or so that it will probably be a little bit lower of an increase than previously because so many people have had a recent infection that they are now immune.”

Safe habits remain important. This weekend, Zachary says “stay home when you are sick. A lot of people who we hear who have COVID-19 assume that they have allergies or a cold or a sniffle, and while it may be a mild infection for you, that can still be very severe and life threatening to immunocompromised people.”

The word ‘endemic’ has been used by health officials around the country as something that could be on the horizon. Zachary says, El Paso County is getting there, but not there yet, and there’s still a risk of cases increasing. She says an endemic would most likely come once local health care systems are no longer overwhelmed by COVID-19. She also clarified the state of case numbers right now, saying they remain relatively high.

“For the Omicron surge, it goes straight up and then straight back down, but where we are in that straight back down portion is still relatively high when you compare it to other waves of COVID-19 transmission in the community previously.”

In July 2021, El Paso County was seeing about 60 positive cases per 100,000 people per week. Now, February 2022, El Paso County is seeing about 300 positive cases per 100,000 people per week. That positivity rate is tracked on the chart below. You can see cases are now lower than they were in January, but cases are not nearly as low as they were in July 2021.

You can see in July 2021, case lows were recorded. The Omicron wave is the highest point for positivity rates. Case numbers have gone down since that Omicron spike, but cases still are not nearly as low as they were in July 2021. (El Paso County Public Health)

“Being vaccinated is going to be our best way to avoid infection,” Zachary said. This Superbowl weekend, she says, “make sure we are washing our hands thoroughly, especially when looking at those buffet like foods... where you know, everybody’s fingers are in the chips.”

