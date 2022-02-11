State Health officials optimistic about COVID-19 trends in Colorado over the next few months

\COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say they have continued optimism about the trend of COVID-19 cases currently.

CDPHE held a press conference Thursday morning to give an update on cases in Colorado. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the CDPHE State Epidemiologist says they continue to see a “constant improvement in data and see a steady decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state. Herlihy says about 10.86 percent of Coloradans have tested positive for the virus over the last seven days, with the peak hitting a few weeks back.

She also says hospitalizations are trending downward and are low compared to the national numbers. Right now, Colorado has the eighth lowest rate in the nation for COVID-19 cases based on the current seven day average.

These current numbers have state health officials optimistic about how these next few months could look. ““What we see now, what our modelers tell us, is that we are very likely to go into a period where we can live more normally. Possibly more normally that we have lived in the last almost 2 years now,” says Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander for CDPHE.

But COVID is an ever changing virus and it is important health officials stay nimble as to what could happen in the months to come.

“We don’t know what the fall is going to look like. Every time we think we know what this virus is going to do another variant has popped up. So we’re going to have to be nimble and prepared to respond,” says Bookman. “The science on this virus is continuing to evolve and so we want to make sure that people know while the next few months look very promising, it is possible that we will come back to at another point and have to talk about what measures do we need to take.”

Click here for the latest COVID-19 information.

