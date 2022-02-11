Advertisement

Springs city bus involved in Friday morning crash

The bus had substantial damage to its front, while the SUV was damaged on the side where it was t-boned.
The bus had substantial damage to its front, while the SUV was damaged on the side where it was t-boned.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported after a Colorado Springs city bus and an SUV collided in an intersection Friday morning.

The crash was reported at Academy and Bijou just after 9 a.m. Police tell 11 News the bus had the right of way, and the SUV turned in front of it. Though no one was hurt, both vehicles had substantial damage from the wreck.

The intersection was blocked while crews swept up debris and cleared the vehicles from the roadway.

