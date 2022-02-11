Springs city bus involved in Friday morning crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported after a Colorado Springs city bus and an SUV collided in an intersection Friday morning.

The crash was reported at Academy and Bijou just after 9 a.m. Police tell 11 News the bus had the right of way, and the SUV turned in front of it. Though no one was hurt, both vehicles had substantial damage from the wreck.

The intersection was blocked while crews swept up debris and cleared the vehicles from the roadway.

