Several trapped following serious crash in northeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As many as four people were trapped and one person was ejected after a car ran off the road and plowed through a fence in northeast Colorado Springs.

The collision has shut down everything around the intersection of Highland Vista and Peterson Road while firefighters and police work at the scene.

Based on images from the scene, the car involved appears to have taken out a stop sign before driving into a residential backyard. The crash was reported just after noon; the trapped passengers were freed and on the way to the hospital by 12:30 p.m.

Conditions of the people involved have not been reported.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

#ColoradoSpringsFire all patients have been successfully extricated by Heavy Rescue 17. Patients are being transported to@area hospitals pic.twitter.com/Nbih19Fea2 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 11, 2022

