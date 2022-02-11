Advertisement

Several trapped following serious crash in northeast Springs

Fire crews and police work at the scene of a serious crash at Highland Ranch and Peterson on...
Fire crews and police work at the scene of a serious crash at Highland Ranch and Peterson on Feb. 11, 2022.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As many as four people were trapped and one person was ejected after a car ran off the road and plowed through a fence in northeast Colorado Springs.

The collision has shut down everything around the intersection of Highland Vista and Peterson Road while firefighters and police work at the scene.

Based on images from the scene, the car involved appears to have taken out a stop sign before driving into a residential backyard. The crash was reported just after noon; the trapped passengers were freed and on the way to the hospital by 12:30 p.m.

Conditions of the people involved have not been reported.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation 2/10/22.
1 wounded in shooting south of Citadel Mall
The aftermath of an hours-long standoff in a residential neighborhood in Security-Widefield....
1 in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield
Murder suspect taken into custody.
CAPTURED: Double murder suspect wanted out of Colorado taken into custody
Suspect Pueblo Police are searching for.
WANTED: Man suspected of trying to get into a Colorado high school before ‘inappropriately’ touching a female student
FBI logo.
FBI involved in investigation out of Phantom Canyon in Colorado after 2 people were found dead

Latest News

snow tonight
Snow Tonight
snow tonight
Wind & Snow Today
Jalen McNeal
School volunteer accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl
The bus had substantial damage to its front, while the SUV was damaged on the side where it was...
Springs city bus involved in Friday morning crash