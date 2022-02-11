Advertisement

School volunteer accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

Jalen McNeal
Jalen McNeal(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A volunteer coach at a Colorado Springs school is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Police launched an investigation last October and arrested suspect Jalen McNeal, 19, earlier this month. McNeal had been volunteering in the classroom and as a basketball coach at Galileo School of Math and Science since December 2021, but the crime did not take place at the school, police added.

The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the police department right away. That number is 719-444-7000.

