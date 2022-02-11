Advertisement

Reported shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a reported shooting Thursday night in Colorado Springs.

At about 8 p.m. officers were called to the 3700 block of E. Pikes Peak Avenue. The neighborhood is just south of the Citadel Mall. Last time this article was updated, police were still gathering information at the scene. At least one ambulance was called to the area.

No suspect description was available last time this article was updated at 8:10 p.m.

As with any active police situation, the public is asked to avoid the area and call 719-444-7000 if they have any information. 11 News has a crew headed to the scene and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

