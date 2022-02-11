Record number of Americans plan to bet on Super Bowl, Coloradans expected to bet big despite Broncos not in game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Superbowl LVI is this Sunday, and many Americans are planning to bet on the game, including Coloradans.

According to the American Gambling Association, a record 31.4 million American adults plan to bet on Superbowl LVI, a 35 percent increase from 2021. 55% of bettors plan to wager on the Los Angeles Rams compared to 45% on the Cincinnati Bengals.

In California for the Rams, sports betting has been pre-filed/introduced in the state legislature, and in Ohio for the Bengals, sports betting is legal but not yet operational, according to the American Gambling Association. Sports betting was legalized in Colorado in May of 2020.

Interactive Map: Sports Betting in the U.S. (American Gambling Association)

According to the Colorado Division of Gambling, $31.2 million was wagered on last year’s Superbowl in the state. The state expects this year’s handle may be well over 2021.

According to the state, the total handle for December 2021 was a 62.2% increase over December 2020, and November’s handle was 105.61% over 2020. Football was the most bet on sport, followed by basketball.

Colorado Sports Betting Proceeds December 2021 (Colorado Department of Revenue)

