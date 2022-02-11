Advertisement

Pueblo South basketball’s speed, tenacity factors in 20-0 start

Pueblo South boys basketball practices Thursday. The Colts are 20-0 on the season and #1 in the...
Pueblo South boys basketball practices Thursday. The Colts are 20-0 on the season and #1 in the latest 4A rankings.(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM MST
PUEBLO (KKTV) - Blink and you’ll miss ‘em.

Pueblo South boys basketball is tearing through their regular season schedule, currently holding a 20-0 record and the No. 1 spot in 4A. The Colts regularly defeat opponents by 50 points, and seem a sure thing to once against hoist a South Central league title.

The key to their success? Unrelenting toughness, and a laser-quick pace.

“We’re really fast dudes,” senior Jace Bellah explained Thursday at practice. “We’re probably one of the shortest teams in the state. But we use that as an advantage for us. We get up and down the court and run teams out of the gym.”

“Our motivation is go and push. We’re a fast team,” Mateo Equivel says. “We have small centers, but our work ethic is just there. And we’re ready for the challenges against bigger opponents.”

Pueblo South lost last year in the 4A state semifinals. They have three cross-town games left in their regular season, starting with Pueblo West Friday at 7:30pm.

