Police block road in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday night, may be connected to an earlier shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police had part of a Colorado Springs roadway blocked off Thursday night and the law enforcement activity may be connected to a shooting that happened earlier in a different part of the city.

11 News viewers started reaching out at about 9:30 concerned about the police activity along Endeavor Way. The neighborhood is near Galley Road and N. Powers Boulevard on the east side of the city. Our photographer on scene said there weren’t many officers in the area, but they did have part of Endeavor Way blocked off.

Although it has yet to be confirmed, a sergeant with the police department tells 11 News the police activity along Endeavor may be tied to a shooting that happened at about 8 p.m. near Pikes Peak Avenue and N. Academy Boulevard. The two scenes are about three miles away from each other.

Last time this article was updated at 10:05 p.m., police still had part of Endeavor Way blocked off.

