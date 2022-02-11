Kids under 5 could be eligible soon for COVID-19 vaccination: what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kids under the age of five in Colorado could be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 within two weeks.

The State Health Department made that announcement Thursday.

Currently, kids over five are eligible. On Thursday, Pfizer asked the FDA to expand the use of its vaccine. It could be authorized by federal regulators at the end of this month, which means kids between six months and five years could get two child-size doses.

But there’s a chance some kids could need a third dose.

“No one likes poking a kid. No one likes making a kid cry. We all love kids, that’s why I’m a pediatrician,” Dr. Maren Boehnke, a pediatrician at Matthews-Vu Medical group said. “Certainly, there might be some hesitancy on looking at needing to do two doses versus three doses.”

For very young kids, Pfizer tested two, three microgram doses, but also found that may not be enough in two to four-year-olds. That’s why they say a third dose might be needed.

Dr. Boehnke says this isn’t necessary a surprise, but the vaccine also something that she says can help get back to normal.

“None of them are going to be made specifically for that virus. Because there’s going to be constant mutations. It’s a virus, as we all know, viruses mutate and so the efficacy might not always be perfect for each single variant and that’s where boosters are going to become helpful.”

During the state weekly COVID-update, CDPHE said it is preparing for kids under five to get vaccinated as early as Presidents’ Day as Pfizer seeks approval from federal regulators.

“We are incredibly excited for yet another part of our population,” Scott Bookman, the incident commander for COVID-19 said. “Now, almost everyone is eligible for the vaccine that is so effective.”

“Looking at what we know is safe and what we can get to kids to keep them healthy, keep them in school, keep them at soccer, keep them in football, so that they can do the activities that make them happy and healthy and vibrant children--I think is the most important thing.” Dr. Boehnke said.

Dr. Boehnke adds getting a vaccine also boils down to an individual discussion between parents and their child’s doctor.

“There is a lot of questions about it, Is it safe for my individual child? Is it safe for a child with certain medical conditions? And I think that’s an important question to ask and have with your pediatrician,” she said.

If the FDA signs off on the child-sized doses, it will only be for the two-dose regimen. Authorization of three doses for young kids could take until March.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.