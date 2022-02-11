Insanity plea now allowed for Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her own stepson Gannon
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a court appearance on Friday, a judge announced the woman accused of killing her own stepson will be allowed to enter an insanity plea in the case.
The case is centered around the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Gannon’s own stepmother, Letecia Stauch, is accused of murdering him in the Lorson Ranch home and dumping his remains.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
Timeline on the case
Jan. 27, 2020: Gannon reported missing
March 2, 2020: Letecia arrested
March 20, 2020: Authorities announced they found the remains of Gannon in Florida
Nov. 4, 2021: Letecia pleads not guilty
Feb. 11, 2022: Letecia allowed to enter an insanity plea
