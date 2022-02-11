Governor Polis introduces ‘Public Safety Plan’ to reduce crime in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -Right now, Colorado ranks 39th in the nation when it comes to safety. That’s according to Consumer Affairs. Governor Jared Polis says his goal is to make Colorado one of the top 10 safest states in the country within the next five years.

Thursday the governor introduced a plan to reach that goal. He calls it a ‘public safety plan of action.’ The plan is focused around public safety and reducing crime.

“The pandemic has worsened crime across the country and that’s why we are meeting the challenge of rising crime head-on, said Governor Polis. “Nobody should feel that it’s dangerous to walk home from work or the store at night or to play with their kids in their neighborhood...We know that nothing can be achieved overnight and there is no silver bullet, but this collaborative, data-driven plan is a very important step to making Colorado safer.”

The plan includes several bills crafted with input from state lawmakers, local law enforcement agencies, and community leaders. It focuses on more resources for law enforcement, including grants to help with recruiting, training and retaining law enforcement.

“It will provide our law enforcement with the tools and resources they need to keep our communities safe, while holding law enforcement officers to the highest standards and training,” said State Representative Alex Valdez, D-Denver.

Another focus is reducing the rate of people committing crimes after getting out of prison, and a focus on mental health.

“Mental health and substance misuse issues are rooted in trauma and can result in negative behaviors that lead to crime. Which is why the plan announced today will provide needed funding to genuine culturally responsive community based providers and will lead to better results, productive outcomes and impact for people and community,” said Rudy Gonzales, Executive Director of Servicios de La Raza.

Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, Stan Hilkey shared his input on the plan.

“This package is a multi-faceted strategy aimed at putting resources in the hands of local law enforcement and local communities. And as well as addressing the needs of law enforcement, it also addresses broader community needs and puts Colorado on a path to becoming one of the safest states in the country.” said Hilkey.

11 News spoke with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers about the proposal. He is the former attorney general and a former U.S. attorney for Colorado. He doesn’t think this plan is enough.

“But you still have to hold people who are committing crimes accountable and that requires statutory changes that unfortunately have gone the wrong direction over the last several years and this doesn’t correct that,” said Mayor Suthers.

The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, and County Sheriffs of Colorado shared their stance in a letter to the Governor. In it, the organizations say they are not officially supporting the public safety budget package at this time due to, “Its failure to advance policy changes alongside ongoing budgetary proposals.”

The letter goes on to say, “We ask that elected officials, such as yourself and state legislators, recognize how recent legislation and policy changes have directly contributed to rising crime rates and struggles to recruit and retain officers. The General Assembly has passed several bills, which you have signed into law, that make crime prevention more difficult, and prioritize offenders over victims and public safety.”

The governor says this plan would cost $113 million over the next two years.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.