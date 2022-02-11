Family of man whose life was cut short in act of violence continues his legacy through acts of kindness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of a man who was killed in February 2020 is doing what they can to spread kindness during the hardest part of the year.

Benny Nandin was killed while at work at a Colorado Springs smoke shop, just four days after his 25th birthday. His mother, Lisa, says these four days are always the hardest part of the year, but continues to spread his kindness across Colorado Springs.

After his death, Lisa created a group called “Share Benny’s Kindness” to continue his legacy. The group holds fundraisers throughout the year to fund some of the act of kindness they plan throughout the year, with the majority of them happening between February 8 to the 11. The very first fundraiser was in September 2021, and raised more than four thousand dollars.

Lisa and members of Share Benny’s Kindness, kicked off this week on Benny’s birthday at three Dutch Bros locations in Colorado Springs, which was Benny’s favorite coffee shop. They were able to pay for around $300 worth of coffee at each location to unsuspecting customers.

This week they also bought hundreds of bus passes, grocery store gift cards, and pack lunches to those who need them. One of those organizations they helped was TESSA. On Wednesday, the group delivered sack lunches to local labor workers and firefighters.

Lisa tells 11 News that Benny had a heart of gold and was always doing what he could to help people, so these little acts of kindness help his legacy live on. She hopes these small acts create a ripple effect through the community and plan to continue doing these acts for as long as they can.

