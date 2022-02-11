Advertisement

Colorado author inspires young people to read through her book series and canine companion

By Jessica McClain
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Award-winning Colorado author Katy McQuaid hopes to inspire youth to read through her book series ‘Everybody Loves Grace.’ 15-year-old Grace, a Finnish Lapphund is the star of her new series of children’s books, spreading love and helping them to overcome anxiety while learning to read.

Grace, Katy’s beloved canine companion travels all over the country with her visiting children at schools, home schools and her mission is to create connection through meaningful storytelling while enriching their lives.

“A research study conducted by The University of California shows children that read with dogs in the room, or read to dogs have an improvement in reading skills of 12 percent over a 10-week program,” explains McQuaid.

The book series was originally designed for young children, but recently Katy found her set of books inspiring people of all ages. One reader, Rayda Rivera of York, PA., sent this note in, “I read that your series is recommended for kids ages 6-10 years old, but maybe you should change that to ages 6-91 plus. I absolutely love these books.”

“This has inspired Grace and I to now begin visiting senior living communities on a regular basis, to share the love and enjoyment of reading,” says McQuaid.

Watch a one-on-one interview with Katy McQuaid at the top of this article.

To learn more about this empowering duo, and their mission to help others you can visit their website here.

