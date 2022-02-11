CAPTURED: Suspects caught on camera stealing a hot tub in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of brazen criminals was caught on camera stealing from a Colorado Springs business last month. Police were able to track down at least one of the suspects involved.

The crime happened at Backyards and Billiards off Sinton Road. The business is just east of I-25 between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Fillmore Street. In video provided to 11 News, you can see several people get out of a white truck with a trailer. The driver backs the trailer into a hot tub, and the criminals then push the spa onto the trailer. The driver speeds up and slams on the brakes in what appears to be an attempt at sliding the stolen property farther onto the trailer. The same business was targeted a week earlier when a truck was stolen, however that vehicle was later found after it had been abandoned elsewhere in the city.

A video of the crime is at the top of this article.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Britney Sherman tied to this case. Police started their investigation in late January and investigators were able to identify several wanted suspects. Police started doing surveillance at 4319 W. Eastcrest Cir. They were able to locate the stolen hot tub in the backyard of this residence. On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the property and authorities found more stolen property to include:

-The stolen hot tub.

-A stolen Keystone travel trailer worth about $33,000.

-A stolen motorcycle.

-About $50,000 worth of other stolen property.

One of the suspects was identified as Britney Sherman. Police expect there will be additional arrests.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Colorado Spring Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 22-00080176.

