WATCH: Wind-fueled brush fire burning in Laguna Beach

The fire is burning near multi-million dollar homes in Laguna Beach.
The fire is burning near multi-million dollar homes in Laguna Beach.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KKTV) - Driven by powerful Santa Ana winds and unseasonably high temps, a massive brush fire is raging in Laguna Beach, California.

CBS Los Angeles reports the fire is burning in the hillside above tony gated community Emerald Bay, which is filled with large, multi-million dollar homes. Citing Laguna Beach Police, CBS Los Angeles is reporting mandatory evacuations have been issued for that neighborhood and others in the immediate area.

“We just heard the police coming by on the loudspeaker, ‘mandatory evacuation,’ maybe two or three minutes ago…so after I speak with you, I’ll probably get in my car and head south,” evacuee Dana Taschner told CBS LA.

A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway is closed.

The fire was first reported around 4:10 a.m. PST/5:10 MST. The size and the cause of the fire are both unknown. CBS LA reports crews are battling the fire on the ground and from the air.

