WANTED: Man suspected of trying to get into a Colorado high school before ‘inappropriately’ touching a female student

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are hoping for help from the public with identifying a person suspected of trying to get into a high school before “inappropriately” touching a female student.

Police added the physical contact was without consent. The incident happened at about 7:30 in the morning near Centennial High School along Mountview Drive.

“The suspect left the school in a vehicle and officers later located the vehicle near W 12th St. and Adee Ave. The suspect fled on foot and, after a thorough search that included multiple officers, drones, and a K9, the suspect was not locate,” police wrote in a news release. “The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5′7″, medium build wearing gray coveralls, white shoes, white under shirt, a black beanie with an emblem and a black face covering.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call 719-553-2502.

The following communication was sent out to parents and guardians:

“Good Afternoon, Centennial High School Families and Staff.

This message is to inform you of an incident that took place this morning as students arrived at Centennial High School. A student reported that they were physically grabbed by an unknown male as they were walking in the parking lot. Security video of the individual has been turned over to the Pueblo Police Department. At this time, the police are investigating this situation and have not apprehended the individual. All staff and students should be on a level of heightened awareness. We will continue to work closely with the Pueblo Police Department and will provide any additional updates.

Upon release today, our students can expect an increased presence of police officers and staff.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.