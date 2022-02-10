Advertisement

WANTED: ‘Bushy Brow Bandit’ sought by the FBI in Colorado

Bank robbery suspect, the "Bushy Brows Bandit."
Bank robbery suspect, the "Bushy Brows Bandit."(FBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM MST
DENVER (KKTV) - The FBI in Denver is asking for help with identifying a criminal they are calling the “Bushy Brow Bandit.”

The suspect is connected to multiple bank robberies that started back on Jan. 18. Banks were targeted in El Paso, Douglas and Jefferson Counties.

“The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5′06″, 250-260 lbs., 30-40 years of age, and described as having thick eyebrows,” part of a news release from the FBI reads. “It was due to this he was named The Bushy Brows Bandit.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867). A $7,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense regardless if a weapon was used in the commission of the crime. and that sentence increases if a dangerous weapon is used. In the case of the Bushy Brow Bandit, it doesn’t appear a weapon was displayed in any of the robberies.

