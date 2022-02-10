U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen wins gold medal at the Winter Olympics in free skate

BEIJING (KKTV) - A third gold medal came for the United States Wednesday night as U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen put on a show!

Chen grabbed gold after a near-perfect free skate to the song “Rocket Man.” Chen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and attended Yale. At the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Chen became the first man in figure skating history to land five quadruple jumps in a single performance.

Team USA tweeted out “ROCKET CHEN” soon after his victory!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.