Suspect hospitalized and no officers injured following a shooting involving police in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting that involved police.

The Aurora Police Department shared some details about the incident to Twitter. It isn’t clear if the suspect was armed or why police were making contact with that person. At about 5:15 p.m. the following was posted to Twitter:

#APDAlert: Officer Involved Shooting in the area of E Jamison Ave/ S Parker Rd. Suspect was shot and transported to hospital, condition unknown. No officers were injured. Large police presence. Follow here for updates. PIO is enroute. pic.twitter.com/DeLs6ljQzn — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 10, 2022

No other information was provided last time this article was updated at 6 p.m. Police added they don’t expect to provide an update “for a while.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.