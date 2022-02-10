Suspect hospitalized and no officers injured following a shooting involving police in Aurora
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting that involved police.
The Aurora Police Department shared some details about the incident to Twitter. It isn’t clear if the suspect was armed or why police were making contact with that person. At about 5:15 p.m. the following was posted to Twitter:
No other information was provided last time this article was updated at 6 p.m. Police added they don’t expect to provide an update “for a while.”
