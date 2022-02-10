Advertisement

Suspect hospitalized and no officers injured following a shooting involving police in Aurora

Credit MGN
Credit MGN(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting that involved police.

The Aurora Police Department shared some details about the incident to Twitter. It isn’t clear if the suspect was armed or why police were making contact with that person. At about 5:15 p.m. the following was posted to Twitter:

No other information was provided last time this article was updated at 6 p.m. Police added they don’t expect to provide an update “for a while.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters
A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning
Arrest made in Colorado cold case.
Remains likely belonging to missing woman found in El Paso County, suspect in custody
Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near...
Death in home near Cottonwood Creek Park under investigation as possible homicide
Demar Ravenell.
Man suspected of murder in Colorado Springs and considered ‘Most Wanted’ in a South Carolina county was arrested
Dozens of students are walking out of class today at Mitchell High School to spread awareness...
District 11 sex assault investigation leads to student walkout

Latest News

Arrest made in Colorado cold case.
Remains likely belonging to missing woman found in El Paso County, suspect in custody
Tina Peters
Arrest warrant issued for a clerk and recorder in Colorado
Murder suspect.
WANTED: Double murder suspect considered armed and dangerous on the run out of Colorado
Hit-and-run crash on I-25 2/9/22.
Hit-and-run crash under investigation along I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday, 1 suspect considered armed and dangerous on the run