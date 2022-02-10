Advertisement

New program will help give Pikes Peak area seniors home improvements

(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:36 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up southern Colorado! A new program will help give Pikes Peak area seniors home improvements.

11 News spoke with Silver Key Senior Services, who recently partnered with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, on their Senior Home Modification Program. Home safety and accessibility improvements will range from interior grab bars, installing chairlifts, ADA-approved door handles and thresholds to exterior ramps, railings and roof repairs.

“Housing costs are one that as they continue to increase, people start having to make choices between, do I buy food or do I pay for my housing? Do I get this home modification that, yes I need to do to prevent a fall or to be able to get in and out of my home, or can I buy medicine or get the healthcare that I need?” said Derek Wilson of Silver Key.

Data indicates that one of the fastest growing demographics in the El Paso County region are retirees aged 65+. Yet, Silver Key says southern Colorado really lacks affordable senior housing, which is considered a public health crisis.

“It avoids going into some of the highest, and some of the most expensive levels of care. Home prices, rent prices, continue to rise, the home improvement costs continue to rise.These efforts help those that are often on fixed, low-incomes, and we’re able to come in and help them remain safe, stable and secure and age as they choose,” said Wilson.

Program services will not be fully available until March 2022 after planning and processes are finalized between the organizations. If you, or a senior you know, are looking for home improvements, contact Silver Key.

