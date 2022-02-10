New bill would help future wildfire victims with insurance claims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several Colorado wildfires have destroyed communities in recent years, leaving homeowners devastated and confused for months while navigating the insurance process on those disaster losses.

“If 10% of people thought that, then you would say ‘well that’s on them’ ... But with 90% of the people out there not understanding what is going to be involved in collecting on their policy, then that’s on us,” said Judy Amabile, who represents Colorado’s 13th district in the state House of Representatives. “Most of the people that I have talked to had no idea how this was going to work in the event that they lost their home, and people are really shocked by what all is involved.”

Amabile, along with senators Bob Rankin and Stephen Fenberg, have introduced House Bill 22-1111, which is meant to make the insurance process easier for future wildfire victims. There is a hearing for the bill scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 in the Business Affairs and Labor Committee at the State Capitol. Amabile explained four key things insurance companies would be asked to do if the bill becomes a law:

Companies would give victims more time to rebuild. Amabile explained, this is important because insurance companies have time constraints that victims are required to build within in order to see pay outs. With building materials in short supply and high demand to build in Colorado, she explained that many people are not able to rebuild in the time frames their insurance companies set, thus making it less likely for people to see pay outs. Companies would have to pay victims for alternative living expenses for a longer time period. Again, with how long it can take to rebuild, victims need to continue staying somewhere until their new home is built. Alternative living expenses include things like rent and extended hotel stays. Companies would avoid passing victims’ claims around from one adjuster to the next. Experts say, this is currently a problem because with claims lasting months, a year, or longer... handing off the case from one adjuster to another often forces victims to backtrack or start the process over. Companies would pay out more money up front. Currently, in the event of a total loss, policyholders should get 30% of covered contents value paid out up front. The remaining 70% only gets paid out once policyholders submit a detailed inventory of everything they had insured and the items’ values. The bill would change the law so that 80% is paid out up front, and the remaining 20% would be paid out when the inventory list is submitted.

“We have some data that shows that while some insurance companies are doing a fantastic job and paying out 100% over the course of time, some companies on average are paying out only 37%, which means many of their customers are simply giving up and settling for that amount, no matter how much they rightfully had in contents coverage.”

Amabile wants to see fewer reasons for people to give up and settle for less-than-sufficient pay outs. She says this bill would also simplify the inventory list requirements. “That is absolutely the place where people just give up on their contents insurance, because it is really hard. It’s also emotionally very difficult ... Older people, working people, and others just don’t have the time or resources to spend hundreds of hours filling out inventories.”

Lawmakers are in negotiations with insurance lobbyists to find common ground for the bill’s details. Amabile says that is the biggest challenge with getting the bill passed. “There have been a lot of headwinds, frankly ... We still have a couple of thorny issues.”

She adds, they’re trying to find a way to avoid insurance premiums increasing for everyone. “We do not want to do something that will cause all Coloradans to pay higher premiums, so that’s why these are pretty modest proposals.”

The Marshall fire in Boulder County is the latest blaze to devastate Colorado. The bill will not be retroactive, so Marshall fire victims likely would not directly benefit. But-- Amabile says, she hopes insurers knowing about this legislation and the potential for future bills will prompt change. “Our hope is that we will put some pressure on the insurance companies, particularly the ones that haven’t done a good job in the past, and we’ll put some pressure on them to do better with this Marshall fire.”

“What we learned from the Marshall fire is that no community is exempt from this kind of thing happening to them, so I think it is time for us to act and protect the end consumer in a more meaningful way,” Amabile said.

