Advertisement

Neighbors near Excursion Drive in Security-Widefield told to shelter in place

Our crew on scene says deputies have shut down a few-block area around Excursion Drive.
Our crew on scene says deputies have shut down a few-block area around Excursion Drive.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Neighbors within a quarter-mile of Excursion Drive in Security-Widefield are being asked to shelter in place for what authorities are calling “significant law enforcement activity.”

The activity is specifically in the 4000 block of Excursion, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office would not elaborate on what the situation was.

Nearby French Elementary School is on secured perimeter status, which means that school is continuing as normal inside the building, just no one can enter or exit the school. A spokesperson with the district says school doors are always locked as part of normal protocol.

An 11 News crew is at the scene now.

This is a developing story; keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect taken into custody.
CAPTURED: Double murder suspect wanted out of Colorado taken into custody
Tina Peters
A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning
Hit-and-run crash on I-25 2/9/22.
Hit-and-run crash under investigation along I-25 south of Colorado Springs; 1 suspect considered armed and dangerous on the run
FBI logo.
FBI involved in investigation out of Phantom Canyon in Colorado after 2 people were found dead
Arrest made in Colorado cold case.
Remains likely belonging to missing woman found in El Paso County, suspect in custody

Latest News

Police lights
Man killed in collision near Pueblo
A firefighter with training as a journalist shared images he took of the Marshall Fire.
New bill would help future wildfire victims with insurance claims
Barry Morphew walks towards the courthouse flanked by the two daughters he shares with Suzanne.
Barry Morphew appears in Canon City courtroom as case moves from Chaffee County
The fire is burning near multi-million dollar homes in Laguna Beach.
WATCH: Wind-fueled brush fire burning in Laguna Beach