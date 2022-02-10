Neighbors near Excursion Drive in Security-Widefield told to shelter in place

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Neighbors within a quarter-mile of Excursion Drive in Security-Widefield are being asked to shelter in place for what authorities are calling “significant law enforcement activity.”

The activity is specifically in the 4000 block of Excursion, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office would not elaborate on what the situation was.

Nearby French Elementary School is on secured perimeter status, which means that school is continuing as normal inside the building, just no one can enter or exit the school. A spokesperson with the district says school doors are always locked as part of normal protocol.

