Man killed in collision near Pueblo

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man killed in a car collision outside Pueblo Wednesday has been identified.

Ronald Knudtson, 56 and of Pueblo West, died at the scene after crashing on Highway 78, the Pueblo County coroner said.

The crash happened Wednesday evening at mile marker 22, about 10 miles southwest of the city. There are no reports of other vehicles being involved. Law enforcement has not released any other information on the crash at the time of this writing.

