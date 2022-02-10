Chloe Kim of the United States wins gold in women’s halfpipe

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (KKTV) - Chloe Kim is taking home gold for the United States after winning the women’s halfpipe event during the Winter Olympics.

Kim becomes the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in snowboard halfpipe. Kim’s home town is La Palma, California and started her snowboarding career at the age of 4.

Last time this article was updated Wednesday night at 8:40 p.m., the United States had two gold medal,s five silver and one bronze.

THE REPEAT IS COMPLETE!@ChloeKim is the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in snowboard halfpipe. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/GUk1WM1oyK — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 10, 2022

