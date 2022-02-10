Advertisement

Chloe Kim of the United States wins gold in women’s halfpipe

United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the...
United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (KKTV) - Chloe Kim is taking home gold for the United States after winning the women’s halfpipe event during the Winter Olympics.

Kim becomes the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic golds in snowboard halfpipe. Kim’s home town is La Palma, California and started her snowboarding career at the age of 4.

Last time this article was updated Wednesday night at 8:40 p.m., the United States had two gold medal,s five silver and one bronze.

