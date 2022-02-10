Cheyenne Mountain wrestling eyes back-to-back 4A titles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After Cheyenne Mountain hoisted their first ever team wrestling title in school history in 2021, the Red-Tailed Hawks are seeking a repeat.

Cheyenne Mountain is #2 in 4A in the latest “On the Mat” wrestling rankings, right behind Pueblo East. It’s a team brewing with confidence, fresh off a Metros victory.

“[My focus is] definitely just finishing on the strong note, regardless of how that looks for the team or for myself,” senior Ezra Mabe said at practice Wednesday. “Just walking away knowing that I did everything I could to end up where I did.”

Cheyenne Mountain has the added bonus of hosting one of the four regional wrestling sites ahead of next week state competition. Their lone defending champ, senior Nico Gagliardi, doesn’t feel he needs to play leader in the postseason. His teammates know what’s at stake. Now it’s about focusing when they hit the mat.

“We all have the same mindset going in. I just try to emphasize that yeah just go out there and do your best. Don’t be intimidated by any of the seedings, any of the brackets or anything because seedings don’t determine who wins.”

Regionals run from Feb. 11-12 at numerous sites across Southern Colorado. A list of information on the wrestling postseason can be found on CHSAA’s website.

