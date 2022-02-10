Advertisement

Broncos TE Andrew Beck wins NFL’s Salute to Service Award

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck has won the NFL’s Salute to Service award. Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show Thursday night at which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season.

USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in Beck’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches.

The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Beck’s military charity of choice.

