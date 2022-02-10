Broncos TE Andrew Beck wins NFL’s Salute to Service Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck has won the NFL’s Salute to Service award. Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show Thursday night at which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season.

USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in Beck’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches.

The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Beck’s military charity of choice.

Andrew Beck thought he was participating in a reenlistment ceremony.



Instead his father Chris, a Brigadier General in the Army, surprised him with the news that he was the 2021 @USAA #SaluteToService Award winner. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/UrtLmMdqur — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 9, 2022

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/9/2022 11:33:25 AM (GMT -7:00)