Barry Morphew appears in Canon City courtroom as case moves from Chaffee County

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Barry Morphew made his first appearance in a Fremont County courtroom Thursday, days after a judge granted him a change of venue for his murder trial.

The judge agreed with the defense’s argument the Morphew would have a hard time getting a fair trial in his home county.

“Because of the size of the community and the pervasive negative pretrial publicity since Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, the Court finds that a fair trial cannot take place in Chaffee County. ... This is a high profile case in a relatively small county with a small jury pool. The media saturation is high. Therefore, the Court also finds, considering the factors articulated in McCrary and the Botham tools at the Court’s disposal, the pretrial publicity in this case has been so massive, pervasive, and prejudicial, that Defendant will not receive a fair trial in Chaffee County,” the court wrote in an eight-page order, which can be read in full here.

All upcoming hearings and the trial itself will now be held in Canon City. The court declined to grant the defense’s request that the trial be held outside the 11th Judicial District altogether.

The murder case centers around the disappearance of Barry’s wife Suzanne, who vanished on a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020. First considered a missing person, she is now presumed dead by law enforcement, though to date no remains have been found. Her husband is the sole suspect in the case.

Morphew’s trial is set to begin in May 2022, nearly two years to the day after Suzanne went missing.

Phones and computers are not allowed in the courtroom during Thursday’s hearing, so 11 News reporter Ashley Franco will not be able to live tweet as she has in the past. This article will be updated after court proceedings have concluded.

