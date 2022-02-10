Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for a clerk and recorder in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A clerk and recorder in Colorado has been in the national spotlight following an alleged breach involving the voting system in Mesa County.

On Tuesday, 11 News confirmed Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was arrested and then released by police. The Grand Junction Police Department provided 11 News with the following statement on the arrest:

According to 11 News Partner KKCO, Peters was taken into custody in connection with a search warrant for an iPad. According to KKCO, the search warrant states Peters may have recorded court proceedings on Feb. 7. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is reporting the iPad was recovered, according to KKCO.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Peters tied to a charge of obstructing a peace officer.

You can read the arrest papers obtained by 11 News tied to Tuesday’s incident below:

