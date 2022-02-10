Arrest warrant issued for a clerk and recorder in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A clerk and recorder in Colorado has been in the national spotlight following an alleged breach involving the voting system in Mesa County.

On Tuesday, 11 News confirmed Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was arrested and then released by police. The Grand Junction Police Department provided 11 News with the following statement on the arrest:

“Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a business in the 600 block of Main Steet this morning shortly before 10:45 on a request to assist the District Attorney’s Office with an active investigation. County Clerk Tina Peters was arrested and released on scene, pending charges. An arrest affidavit is being submitted and once it becomes available, will be released.”

According to 11 News Partner KKCO, Peters was taken into custody in connection with a search warrant for an iPad. According to KKCO, the search warrant states Peters may have recorded court proceedings on Feb. 7. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is reporting the iPad was recovered, according to KKCO.

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Peters tied to a charge of obstructing a peace officer.

You can read the arrest papers obtained by 11 News tied to Tuesday’s incident below:

