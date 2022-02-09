Advertisement

WANTED: Double murder suspect considered armed and dangerous on the run out of Colorado

Murder suspect.(DCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM MST
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office provided an update to the public Wednesday afternoon on a double-homicide investigation.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at about 3 p.m. they were actively searching for a suspect. According to Spurlock this is a “public safety concern.” On Feb,. 8, the sheriff’s office received a call about two bodies in a garage on the southeast side of the county. Deputies arrived at the garage and found the bodies of a man and a woman. Casey Devol, 29, is wanted for two charges of murder. Devol is a white male, about 5′10″ and weighing about 235 pounds. He was last seen driving a gold F-250 Ford pickup truck, a 2001 model with Colorado license plate 052-XPI.

If you have any information on the case you’re asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. If you see the suspect or suspect vehicle you are asked to call 911.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

