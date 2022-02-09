Advertisement

UCHealth doctor explains who is eligible for fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and will there be a fifth dose?

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people are now eligible for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But who is, and will there be a fifth dose?

According to the CDC, a person is considered “boosted” and “up to date” on their COVID-19 vaccines right after getting their booster dose. 11 News spoke with a UCHealth doctor about switching the terminology to “up to date,” rather than which number of dose you’re on.

“It would just be on your list... we recommended a flu shot, we recommended you get a tetanus, and your covid vaccine and you’re up to date or you’re not up to date,” said Dr. Michelle Barron of UCHealth.

According to the CDC, after completing the primary series, some moderately or severely immunocompromised people should get an additional primary shot (fourth dose) around five months later.

UCHealth said doctors do not know yet if the average, healthy person will need a fourth, fifth, and so on number of doses.

“I think the assumption is that covid is not going to go away, and we’re going to need covid vaccinations moving forward for an undetermined future, if not forever,” said Barron.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters
A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning
Arrest made in Colorado cold case.
Remains likely belonging to missing woman found in El Paso County, suspect in custody
Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near...
Death in home near Cottonwood Creek Park under investigation as possible homicide
Demar Ravenell.
Man suspected of murder in Colorado Springs and considered ‘Most Wanted’ in a South Carolina county was arrested
Dozens of students are walking out of class today at Mitchell High School to spread awareness...
District 11 sex assault investigation leads to student walkout

Latest News

Snow chance on Friday
Staying mild...
02/07/22
WATCH: Human remains found in Black Forest; likely missing woman from 2012
Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, CO.
Colorado King Soopers where a deadly mass shooting was carried out set to reopen Wednesday
Tina Peters
A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning