UCHealth doctor explains who is eligible for fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and will there be a fifth dose?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people are now eligible for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But who is, and will there be a fifth dose?

According to the CDC, a person is considered “boosted” and “up to date” on their COVID-19 vaccines right after getting their booster dose. 11 News spoke with a UCHealth doctor about switching the terminology to “up to date,” rather than which number of dose you’re on.

“It would just be on your list... we recommended a flu shot, we recommended you get a tetanus, and your covid vaccine and you’re up to date or you’re not up to date,” said Dr. Michelle Barron of UCHealth.

According to the CDC, after completing the primary series, some moderately or severely immunocompromised people should get an additional primary shot (fourth dose) around five months later.

UCHealth said doctors do not know yet if the average, healthy person will need a fourth, fifth, and so on number of doses.

“I think the assumption is that covid is not going to go away, and we’re going to need covid vaccinations moving forward for an undetermined future, if not forever,” said Barron.

