Rockies’ Bud Black agrees to one-year extension through ‘23

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has agreed to a one-year extension through the 2023 season.

Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including a 91-72 mark in 2018.

His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle’s 534 and Don Baylor’s 440.

2/8/2022 2:39:54 PM (GMT -7:00)