Rockies’ Bud Black agrees to one-year extension through ‘23

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black looks on as players warm up before the Rockies host the San...
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black looks on as players warm up before the Rockies host the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has agreed to a one-year extension through the 2023 season.

Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including a 91-72 mark in 2018.

His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle’s 534 and Don Baylor’s 440.

