Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Houston Police are trying to find the person who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head during an apparent road-rage incident.

Police said the child was riding with her parents and 12-year-old brother Tuesday night when they ended up between two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

Police said one of the racing drivers cut off the family’s vehicle several times before firing shots at them, wounding the girl.

She was taken to a children’s hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The girl’s mom, dad and brother were not hurt.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters
A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning
Arrest made in Colorado cold case.
Remains likely belonging to missing woman found in El Paso County, suspect in custody
Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near...
Death in home near Cottonwood Creek Park under investigation as possible homicide
Demar Ravenell.
Man suspected of murder in Colorado Springs and considered ‘Most Wanted’ in a South Carolina county was arrested
Dozens of students are walking out of class today at Mitchell High School to spread awareness...
District 11 sex assault investigation leads to student walkout

Latest News

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'
A 7-year-old Texas boy is recovering after his neighbor's dog attacked him while he was walking...
7-year-old rescued from dog attack
2.9.22
Staying mild...
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders