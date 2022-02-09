Advertisement

New York lets broad mask mandate expire, but not in schools

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will end a COVID-19 mask mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, but will keep masking rules in place in schools.

The broad rule requiring masks in places like shops and offices was put in place in mid-December as the omicron variant of the virus began infecting huge numbers of New Yorkers. It was set to expire Thursday.

Hochul has been saying she wants to see vaccination rates for children increase before she gets rid of a state requirement for masks in schools.

