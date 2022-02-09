Advertisement

Manitou Springs lifts Emergency Order concerning the use of face coverings

By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Manitou Springs has lifted its Emergency Order for the use of face coverings.

Face coverings are no longer required within all public indoor places starting Wednesday. The order was unanimously approved Tuesday night during a special meeting with the Manitou Springs City Council.

The city says they still encourage the use of face covering in public spaces and continue to urge residents and visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a press release, the City of Manitou Springs says “the decision to require face coverings continues to be available to our individual businesses, and we are strongly urging our residents and visitors to respect their rules and guidelines”.

