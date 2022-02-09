Advertisement

Man reportedly impersonating a Colorado Springs police officer, residents should remain vigilant

By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a victim was stopped by a “police impersonator”. The incident happened near Highway 24 and Falcon Highway around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver told officers a dark sedan with red and blue emergency lights on the dash stopped them and told them they were speeding. As the victim offered to get their information from a nearby relative, the impersonator returned to their care and left the area headed east.

The impersonator is described as a “white male, late 40′s – 50′s, 6′, heavy build, with dark hair with gray streaks, wearing a dark button up shirt, dark pants, with tennis shoes, and the name tag - Smith”.

Citizens are cautioned if they are being stopped and doubt the police officer is authentic to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. They will be able to confirm the legitimacy of the stop.

