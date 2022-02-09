Hit-and-run crash under investigation along I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday, 1 suspect considered armed and dangerous on the run

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs was closed Wednesday afternoon for a crash.

The closure was announced by CDOT at about 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 133.5 close to S. Academy Boulevard.

At about 3:15 p.m. the highway was back open. At that time the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a hit-and-run in that area was under investigation and two of three suspects involved were in custody. A spokesperson for the City of Fountain added the situation was still under investigation but it is believed the hit-and-run suspects were connected to the short closure of I-25. Last time this article was updated, it was believed the suspect on the run could be armed and may be considered dangerous according to reports Colorado State Patrol had received.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 132 - CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. https://t.co/kyZWBArb2I — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.