Hit-and-run crash under investigation along I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday, 1 suspect considered armed and dangerous on the run
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs was closed Wednesday afternoon for a crash.
The closure was announced by CDOT at about 2:15 p.m. near mile marker 133.5 close to S. Academy Boulevard.
At about 3:15 p.m. the highway was back open. At that time the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a hit-and-run in that area was under investigation and two of three suspects involved were in custody. A spokesperson for the City of Fountain added the situation was still under investigation but it is believed the hit-and-run suspects were connected to the short closure of I-25. Last time this article was updated, it was believed the suspect on the run could be armed and may be considered dangerous according to reports Colorado State Patrol had received.
