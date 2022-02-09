Advertisement

High school wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet

Newtown's Marc Maurath went back out onto the mat for a special match against James Dutkowski. Thanks to Todd Piccuillo for sharing the video with Channel 3.
By Rob Polansky and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A display of sportsmanship during a high school wrestling meet is getting a lot of attention.

At the end of a dual meet in Connecticut, an athlete went back on the mat for a featured match against a player for the other team.

He helped the player, who has special needs, achieve one of his goals of pinning an opponent.

“I’ve seen these kinds of moments play out on social media before, but never in person,” said Todd Piccuilo, who shared the video he posted to Facebook with WFSB. “Everyone in the gym tonight is better for being there to see this.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Peters
A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning
Arrest made in Colorado cold case.
Remains likely belonging to missing woman found in El Paso County, suspect in custody
Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near...
Death in home near Cottonwood Creek Park under investigation as possible homicide
Demar Ravenell.
Man suspected of murder in Colorado Springs and considered ‘Most Wanted’ in a South Carolina county was arrested
Dozens of students are walking out of class today at Mitchell High School to spread awareness...
District 11 sex assault investigation leads to student walkout

Latest News

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'
A 7-year-old Texas boy is recovering after his neighbor's dog attacked him while he was walking...
7-year-old rescued from dog attack
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack
2.9.22
Staying mild...
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders