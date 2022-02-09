Advertisement

FBI involved in investigation out of Phantom Canyon in Colorado after 2 people were found dead

FBI logo.
FBI logo.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI is involved in a death investigation out of Phantom Canyon in Fremont County.

On Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced they found the bodies of two men in a ravine.

“Their injuries were consistent with foul play,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The victims’ names will not be released pending notification of next of kin.”

The bodies were located near County Road 67 in the area of mile marker 10.5. The area is between Colorado Springs and Canon City. The sheriff’s office is working with the FBI on this case, no other information was released last time this article was updated at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

