Colorado mom sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for her daughter’s death and lying to get charity money

2/9/22.
2/9/22.(KKTV/DCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DENVER. (KKTV) - A Colorado mom was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to child abuse negligently resulting in death.

The sentence of 16 years was handed out to Kelly Turner. She also accepted handouts from charities worth more than $100,000 after lying about her health, according to authorities. The investigation revealed Turner fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter. Her daughter, Olivia, had received received unnecessary surgeries and medications up until her death in Denver hospice care in 2017. Other charges Turner pleaded guilty to included theft and charitable fraud.

Turner lied about her daughter’s medical history while broadcasting her struggles to receive money and other favors from organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Per court order, Turner can not gain any financial benefit from this case like book deals or movies.

