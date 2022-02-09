Colorado King Soopers where a deadly mass shooting was carried out set to reopen Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As a Colorado community continues to stay “#BoulderStrong,” part of the healing process takes a big step on Wednesday when a grocery store where a deadly mass shooting was carried out reopens for the first time since the violent attack.

The Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 9. The deadly shooting was carried out on March 22 claiming the lives of 10 people including a police officer.

“We look forward to coming together with our associates and the community to unite on this next chapter,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers. “We know that restoring this location is a very important step in our healing journey and that it signifies a tremendous milestone for all of us.”

The grocery store is located at 3600 Table Mesa Dr. on the south side of the city.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Click here to read the arrest papers for the suspect.

