City and County of Denver lifting mask mandate in schools, childcare facilities

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Masks are no linger required in schools and childcare facilities starting February 25.

Officials made the announcement Friday following a “significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Denver and the metro area”. Health officials say COVID-19 cases among kids and adults are rapidly decreasing and vaccination rates in Denver remain high.

“With the current decline in severe cases and the high rates of immunity that we’re seeing, it is safe to lift the school mask mandate at this time,” said Dr. Sterling McLaren, Denver’s chief medical officer. “The best way to protect children is to make sure they stay up to date with their vaccinations and ensure that the adults around them are vaccinated as well.”

“At this time, we believe lifting the face covering mandate is the right thing for students,” said Bob McDonald, DDPHE executive director. “DDPHE will continue to closely monitor the situation in schools and childcare facilities and act accordingly if any changes with COVID-19 take place.”

“I want to thank all the students, teachers and staff who have done the right thing to protect themselves and one another from COVID-19 by following public health orders and getting vaccinated,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “Based on the current data, and the efforts of our residents, this is a step we can take at this time. We are supportive of any additional measures our schools put in place, as needed, to continue in-person learning.”

Denver’s indoor face covering order expired last week.

Health officials say face coverings are still recommended for those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised and can add a layer of protection, particularly in crowded indoor spaces.

Click here to read the full public health order.

Due to the drop in #COVID19 cases, Denver’s public health order requiring masks in schools and childcare facilities will be lifted beginning Feb. 26, 2022. The best way to protect your child is to get them vaccinated & boosted if eligible. Read more at https://t.co/O26FuGwzDT. pic.twitter.com/yGRdGRkalS — City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) February 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.