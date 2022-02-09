Advertisement

Chimps spotted using insects as ‘medicine’ to treat wounds

For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own...
For the first time, chimpanzees were spotted capturing insects and applying them to their own wounds, as well as the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – New photos from Loango National Park in Gabon, Western Africa, show some unexpected behavior from chimpanzees.

The chimps were seen for the first time applying insects to their own wounds and the wounds of others, possibly as a form of medication.

Researchers witnessed the behavior within a community of 45 chimps as part of the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project.

The team cataloged 76 cases of chimps using insects over 15 months, from Nov. 2019 to Feb. 2021.

The study shows that it’s possible the insects have an antiseptic or anti-inflammatory effect on their injuries.

Humans used them for the same purposes dating back to 1400 B.C. It’s also possible it’s a learned behavior in some chimps.

The findings were released in the Journal of Current Biology.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police lights.
Disturbance in a Colorado Springs hotel leads to sex trafficking, pimping arrest
Police activity 2/7/2022
Suspect still on run Monday after police searched large neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs
Demar Ravenell.
Man suspected of murder in Colorado Springs and considered ‘Most Wanted’ in a South Carolina county was arrested
Crime tape and police vehicles at the scene of a potential homicide in a neighborhood near...
Death in home near Cottonwood Creek Park under investigation as possible homicide
Deadly shooting investigation.
23-year-old man shot and killed in Pueblo Friday night, victim publicly identified on Monday

Latest News

Tina Peters
A clerk and recorder in Colorado was arrested Tuesday morning
Snow chance on Friday
Staying mild...
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in...
UCLA settles gynecologist sex abuse suit for $243.6 million