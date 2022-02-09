After 3A title game loss, St. Mary’s boys seek redemption in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The St. Mary’s boys basketball team fell just short in the 2021 3A state championship game in 2021. Now, with a new set of seniors at the helm, the Pirates don’t intent on falling short again.

“We worked super hard towards it,” Pirates senior Sam Howery said Tuesday at pratice, recalling their 72-56 loss to Lutheran. We got where we wanted to and we just fell short. “One thing that this team can really learn from last year, is that we can fight through that. One more step, and one more game that we just have to win.”

Despite last season’s letdown, the Pirates are still firing on all cylinders. St. Mary’s is 15-1 on the season and ranked #1 in 3A. Their latest win? A 83-30 crushing of James Irwin. The boys are cruising through the season despite currently missing two starters to injuries.

“We came in knowing what we had to do this year,” senior Andon Mindrup says. “Knowing that it was gonna be a battle again after losing some pretty good seniors last year. We see the goal, now it’s just actually getting there.”

There is about one week left in the regular season in 3A. The Pirates host Vanguard on Thursday at 7pm.

